Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for John HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Saxa" HARRIS


1944 - 2019 Notice
John "Saxa" HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, John 'Saxa': The relatives and friends of Mr John Harris 'Saxa', late of Kimba, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Kimba Uniting Church, Kimba tomorrow, Friday May 10 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in 'Saxa's' memory may be made to the Kimba Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the church. A Private Cremation Will Take Place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on May 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.