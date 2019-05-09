|
HARRIS, John 'Saxa': The relatives and friends of Mr John Harris 'Saxa', late of Kimba, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Kimba Uniting Church, Kimba tomorrow, Friday May 10 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in 'Saxa's' memory may be made to the Kimba Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the church. A Private Cremation Will Take Place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on May 9, 2019
