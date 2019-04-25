|
|
WEDDELL
John Maxwell
6.1.1942 - 19.4.2019
Passed away peacefully at West Park Nursing Home. Aged 77 years.
Husband of Una (deceased).
Father and father-in-law of Steve and Caryl; and Tim.
Pa to Jed and Luke and loved by Tessa.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service will be conducted in the Florey Chapel, Centennial Park, Pasadena on FRIDAY April 26, 2019 commencing at 10am.
FARRELL & O'NEILL FUNERALS
Mark Chellew
8296 3134
Farrell & O'Neill Funerals
08 8296 3134
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019