Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie May (Barber) YOUNG


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Nellie May (Barber) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Nellie May (nee Barber): Born 5.10.1934 Passed away peacefully at the Cleve District Hospital on 6.5.2019 Devoted wife of the late Bryan Young. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Bryan (dec), Graham, Gael, Brydon and Loretta, Robert, Colleen and Terry. Friend of Mary. Privately Cremated Our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Crestview Hostel and Cleve District Hospital for their love, care and support for our mother Nellie. A gentle lady who will remain forever in our hearts.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.