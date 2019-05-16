|
|
YOUNG, Nellie May (nee Barber): Born 5.10.1934 Passed away peacefully at the Cleve District Hospital on 6.5.2019 Devoted wife of the late Bryan Young. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Bryan (dec), Graham, Gael, Brydon and Loretta, Robert, Colleen and Terry. Friend of Mary. Privately Cremated Our sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Crestview Hostel and Cleve District Hospital for their love, care and support for our mother Nellie. A gentle lady who will remain forever in our hearts.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on May 16, 2019