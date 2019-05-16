Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip James BATES

Notice

Philip James BATES Notice
BATES, Philip James: The relatives and friends of Mr Philip James Bates, late of Port Neill, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Port Neill War Memorial Hall on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11am. At the conclusion of the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Port Neill Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Philip's memory may be made to the Tumby Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.