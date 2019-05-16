|
|
|
BATES, Philip James: The relatives and friends of Mr Philip James Bates, late of Port Neill, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Port Neill War Memorial Hall on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11am. At the conclusion of the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Port Neill Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Philip's memory may be made to the Tumby Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on May 16, 2019
