RYAN, Toby Kingsley: 1.7.1997 - 4.4.2019 Passed away on April 4, 2019 Aged 21 years Son of Martin and Kate, brother of Larissa and Nathan, partner of Amber. Our dearly loved son, brother and partner touched so many lives. Taken suddenly and too soon. Loved and missed always Dearest Toby, Our hearts are hurting and we will always miss you, for our love for you runs so deep. You are a beautiful man with a big loving heart. We look forward to joining you in heaven and being with you for all eternity. Love always, Mum and Dad. Dear Toby, Even though you are gone I will love you forever and cherish the memories we shared together. Your loud, cheeky and easy going nature will never be forgotten. I look forward to the day when I'll see you in heaven. Lots of Love, your sister Larissa. You will always be my big brother with a heart of gold, I will love you forever and you will be missed by all. I will hold close to my heart all the great memories we shared. See you in heaven Toby. Love Nathan. I have been greatly saddened by the passing of my partner. Over the past 4 years Toby has been my loving, generous partner and my best friend. It has been an adventure that we shared together. I will forever cherish the memories and how beautiful he was. Love always and forever, Amber. We are thankful for the 21 years that God gave us our precious grandson Toby and for the wonderful memories that we will always treasure in our hearts. Until we meet again Grandma and Grandpa. Funeral details will be advised in the Advertiser and on Facebook Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019