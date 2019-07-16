|
SWAFFER, William Brian: The relatives and friends of Mr William Brian Swaffer, late of Tumby Bay, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Tumby Bay RSL on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the Tumby Bay Cemetery. Garden flowers only, or if desired a donation in Bill's memory may be made to the Tumby Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune from July 16 to July 18, 2019