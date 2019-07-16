Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for William SWAFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Brian SWAFFER


1933 - 2019
William Brian SWAFFER Notice
SWAFFER, William Brian: The relatives and friends of Mr William Brian Swaffer, late of Tumby Bay, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Tumby Bay RSL on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the Tumby Bay Cemetery. Garden flowers only, or if desired a donation in Bill's memory may be made to the Tumby Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Eyre Peninsula Tribune from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.